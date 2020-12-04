1/1
William John "Bill" Bayer
William "Bill" John Bayer

Louisville - William "Bill" John Bayer, 93, of Louisville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.

Bill was a U. S. Navy & Coast Guard veteran of 23 years serving during the Korean War. He retired from Cissell Manufacturing Company as a machine operator and was Baptist of faith.

Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mary F. Bayer;a son, William McMichael; parents, Edward and Margaret Bayer; a sister, Audrey.

Survivors include his five children, Janice Dennison (Paul), Bonnie Turner (Ed), Vickie Mattingly (Gary), Betty Larimore, Carl McMichael (Phyllis); three sisters, Margaret, Marion and Famie; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with his arrangements and entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial gifts to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
