William "Bill" John BayerLouisville - William "Bill" John Bayer, 93, of Louisville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.Bill was a U. S. Navy & Coast Guard veteran of 23 years serving during the Korean War. He retired from Cissell Manufacturing Company as a machine operator and was Baptist of faith.Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mary F. Bayer;a son, William McMichael; parents, Edward and Margaret Bayer; a sister, Audrey.Survivors include his five children, Janice Dennison (Paul), Bonnie Turner (Ed), Vickie Mattingly (Gary), Betty Larimore, Carl McMichael (Phyllis); three sisters, Margaret, Marion and Famie; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with his arrangements and entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Memorial gifts to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.