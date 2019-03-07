|
|
William "Bill" John Collins, Sr.
West Point - Mr. William "Bill" John Collins, Sr., 86, of West Point, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Mr. Collins was born on July 24, 1932, in Louisville, KY. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and he was an electrician for IBEW Local 369. Mr. Collins was a member of Living Church of God, American Legion West Point Post 148 and the National Rifle Association. Among those who preceded him in death are his parents, Samuel Collins, Sr. and Catherine Miller Collins; son, William Collins, Jr.; son-in-law, Bernie Higgins; brothers, Roy, Samuel and Joseph Collins and sisters, Martha Lawrence, Betty Bauer and Catherine Bunch. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, Betty Jean Collins; children, Debra Higgins, Valerie Harn (Tracy), Donna Mahoney (Glen), and Cindy Young (Scott); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019