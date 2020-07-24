William John Robertson
Lanesville - William John Robertson, 84, of Lanesville, Indiana passed away July 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born on July 27, 1935 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the late John and Effie Robertson. He served his country as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. Bill proudly worked for 50 years as an electrician out of IBEW Local 369 and was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.
After his own family, he loved babies most of all. He was "Grandpa Bill" to anyone who needed a grandpa. He was a problem solver who could fix most anything and was always ready to lend a hand. Bill was a believer in love at first sight and was quick to tell people that he knew he was going to marry Betty Jane as soon as he met her. She was the love of his life and he enjoyed anything that could be accomplished with her by his side: from working the crossword puzzle together in the mornings to sitting on their front porch in the evenings and every errand run in between.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Jane Robertson; five children, William Joseph (Lora) Robertson, Dennis Michael (Marci) Robertson, Susan Gayle Robertson, Jill Marie Robertson and James Alan (Debbie) Robertson; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; and sister, Doris Jean Rost.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Dale Robertson; and a brother, Robert Louis Robertson.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by his nephew, Father Gary Padgett at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204 with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfs.com
.