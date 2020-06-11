William Joseph Fay
Louisville - William Joseph Fay, 79, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville.

He was born April 15, 1941 in Paris, KY, Bourbon County, to Henry M. Fay and Mayme Ernestine Mastin Fay.

William was clerk and cashier for CFB, Inc/Shell Food Mart and member of St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Louisville and Annunciation Catholic Church in Paris.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Horton.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rowland; grandson, Jonathan Avery Banks; sisters, Rosemary Laytart and Linda Cole; two brothers, Charles E. and Jim Fay and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hinton Turner Funeral Home, 526 Pleasant Street, Paris, KY. Visitation will be prior to services, starting at 12:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held immediately following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville was entrusted with local arrangements.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
