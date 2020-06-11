William "Bill" Joseph Smith, Jr.Louisville - William "Bill" Joseph Smith, Jr., 93, born in Louisville Born January 19, 1927, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Bill attended St. Meinrad Seminary. He was of Catholic faith and a life-long member of St. Agnes Church where he served as an usher for many years. Bill had been a photographer for the W J Smith Advertising Agency. He was a kind and loving brother and uncle.Bill was predeceased by his parents, William J. and Gertrude B. Smith; his sister, Geraldine Smith; and, brother, Robert Smith.He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Shaughnessy; nieces, Debbie Bauer, Lisa Shaughnessy and Teri Jamison (Jim); a nephew, Pat Shaughnessy (Meg); and, several great-nieces and a great-nephew.Bill's family would like to thank everyone at Little Sisters of the Poor for their excellent care and support. Memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40217.A private Celebration of Bill's Life will be held. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.