William Joseph "Bill" Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Joseph Smith, Jr.

Louisville - William "Bill" Joseph Smith, Jr., 93, born in Louisville Born January 19, 1927, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Bill attended St. Meinrad Seminary. He was of Catholic faith and a life-long member of St. Agnes Church where he served as an usher for many years. Bill had been a photographer for the W J Smith Advertising Agency. He was a kind and loving brother and uncle.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William J. and Gertrude B. Smith; his sister, Geraldine Smith; and, brother, Robert Smith.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Shaughnessy; nieces, Debbie Bauer, Lisa Shaughnessy and Teri Jamison (Jim); a nephew, Pat Shaughnessy (Meg); and, several great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Bill's family would like to thank everyone at Little Sisters of the Poor for their excellent care and support. Memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40217.

A private Celebration of Bill's Life will be held. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved