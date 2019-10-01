|
|
William K. Brennan
Louisville - William K. Brennan, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on May 20, 1926 to the late Raymond and Mary Brennan, Sr. Also preceding him in death are his brother and sister in law Raymond M. Jr. and Sheridan Brennan.
Bill was a plant supervisor for National Distillers in Louisville and Frankfort until his retirement in 1985.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Evelyn H Brennan (Heck); brother John Brennan (Marian); and nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 12:00pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019