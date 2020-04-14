|
|
William Keith Miller, Sr.
Lebanon - William Keith "Bumps" Miller, Sr. age 86, of Lebanon, formerly of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born on August 16, 1933 to the late George and Marie Miller.
He now rests eternally with his beloved wife of 63 years, the late Betty Jean Miller.
As a young man he loved being on the Ohio River with family and friends, meeting at 12 mile island. He was very proud of his service in the Navy during the Korean War.
Later in retirement he enjoyed sitting on his bench near the woods smoking his pipe, "just watching the world go by". He was a Catholic by faith.
Survivors include his children, Karen Martin (Jeff), William "Keith" Miller, Jr. (Debbie), Kim Ellingsworth (Dennis) and Chris Loving (Scott); five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at Bluegrass Way, Campbellsville, KY. and to the staff at Landmark of Bardstown for their gentle care, kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
A private service with be held for immediate family with a private interment to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020