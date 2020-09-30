William Keith Schuler
Louisville - William Keith Schuler, 71, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1949 in Louisville to the late William Louis Schuler and Rosemary (Griffin) Kasey. Keith was a sheet metal worker and a member of the sheet metal union 110. He was also an well known steel guitarist having worked with "The Byrds" and several other Nashville legendary bands. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Bev Taft, Deborah Nichols, Cyndi Felton, and Melody Webb; a step-sister, Cindee Kasey; 6 nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, "Rudy". Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday October 8, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 10 am to the time of service on Thursday. Social distancing and facemask are required. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
.