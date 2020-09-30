1/
William Keith Schuler
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Keith Schuler

Louisville - William Keith Schuler, 71, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1949 in Louisville to the late William Louis Schuler and Rosemary (Griffin) Kasey. Keith was a sheet metal worker and a member of the sheet metal union 110. He was also an well known steel guitarist having worked with "The Byrds" and several other Nashville legendary bands. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Bev Taft, Deborah Nichols, Cyndi Felton, and Melody Webb; a step-sister, Cindee Kasey; 6 nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, "Rudy". Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday October 8, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 10 am to the time of service on Thursday. Social distancing and facemask are required. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved