The Reverend William King Miller
Louisville - The Reverend William King Miller, 85, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 13th, in the loving care of his sisters, Frances and Charlotte. Father Miller was born September 27, 1935 to Bill and Frances (Hellmueller) Miller.
Fr. Miller attended St. Charles Barromeo and Holy Cross elementary schools. After the 8th grade, he began his study for the priesthood. He attended St. Mary's High School and College and did his post-graduate studies at St. Meinrad Seminary. He was ordained a priest in 1961 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. He later received an M.A. from Catherine Spalding College.
His first assignment after ordination was St. Gabriel, followed by seven years of teaching at Bishop David High School. Fr. Miller also served at Our Lady Help of Christians, St. Lawrence, St. Barnabas, Mother of Good Council, St. Benedict Lebanon Junction and Our Lady of Lourdes, where he served until his retirement in 2006. During a portion of this time he was also a counselor at the Family Relations Center. In retirement, he continued to minister by saying Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Nazareth Home as well as the backside of Churchill Downs. He also ministered at Little Sisters of the Poor.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother King Miller, three brothers-in-law Tom Hood, Junie McClellan and Dr. Ralph Stengel and a nephew King Thomas. Father is survived by two brothers, Tim Miller (Gina) of Brandon, FL and Eddie Miller (Amy); seven sisters, Frances Miller, Marilyn McClellan, Charlotte Miller Stengel, Kathleen Thomas (Dr. John), Mary Ann Hood, Trish Hermann (Jody), and Julie Eggers (Andy); sister-in-law, Kay Miller and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and benefited from his support and counsel.
Father Miller will be remembered for his inspirational and succinct homilies, his devotion to his many parishioners, and his loving and consoling attention to the sick and dying and their families. His sisters will remember him for his incessant and merciless teasing, while growing up, with a mother who thought he could do no wrong. He was beloved by his parishioners, friend to all who met him, teacher, counselor, healer, confidant, supporter, cheer leader and jokester. He will be dearly missed, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited and "every tear will be wiped away."
Father's funeral Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Joseph Kurtz at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 510 Breckenridge Lane on Wednesday, November 18th at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17th from 2-8 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Catholic Education Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com
