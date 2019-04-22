|
|
William L. Seewer
Louisville - William L. Seewer, passed away peacefully on Fri., April 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ella; siblings Richard, Walter, Irene and Ruth; his wife of 43 years Carroll Louise (Liskey) and his second wife Betty (Whalin) of 11 years.
Bill is survived by two siblings Johanna (Gabhart) and Martha (Schweitzer); his 4 children David (Lynne), Mike (Mary-dec.), Danny (Barbara) and Beth Shackleford (Tim); many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and several great grandchildren;
William was born on June 18, 1931 in Stanford, KY but raised in Louisville where he attended Jeffersontown High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War. William was as an electrician for over 40 years and one of the owners of Midland Electric Co. Bill loved fishing, boating, BBQ grilling and was an avid horse racing handicapper.
Visitation for William will be from 3-8 PM, Tuesday April 23 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. His funeral will be at 10 AM, Wednesday April 24 at Highlands Funeral Home with burial at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Westport Place Health Campus for their care and compassion during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to either or Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019