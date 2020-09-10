1/1
William L. "Bill" Vessels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. "Bill" Vessels

Louisville - Vessels, William L. "Bill", 88, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020.

Bill founded Total Office Products & Service in 1979 where he worked with his wife and son until he retired. He was a passionate member of Dixie Kiwanis Club for over 40 years, serving in several leadership positions including President.

He was a resident of Forest Hills Commons Senior Living Community and Sam Swope Center at Masonic Home prior to his passing.

He enjoyed reading, traveling, playing the keyboard and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by the love of his life of 63 Years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Moock) Vessels; daughter, Debbie Shulak (Tom) and son, Chris Vessels (Paula); grandchildren, Cameron Shulak, Delayna Shulak, Andrew Vessels and Matthew Vessels.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with his celebration of life service at 3 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Dixie Kiwanis Club.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved