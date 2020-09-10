William L. "Bill" VesselsLouisville - Vessels, William L. "Bill", 88, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020.Bill founded Total Office Products & Service in 1979 where he worked with his wife and son until he retired. He was a passionate member of Dixie Kiwanis Club for over 40 years, serving in several leadership positions including President.He was a resident of Forest Hills Commons Senior Living Community and Sam Swope Center at Masonic Home prior to his passing.He enjoyed reading, traveling, playing the keyboard and spending time with his family and friends.Bill is survived by the love of his life of 63 Years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Moock) Vessels; daughter, Debbie Shulak (Tom) and son, Chris Vessels (Paula); grandchildren, Cameron Shulak, Delayna Shulak, Andrew Vessels and Matthew Vessels.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with his celebration of life service at 3 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Dixie Kiwanis Club.