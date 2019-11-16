|
|
William Lee "Bill" Hartman
Louisville - William Lee "Bill" Hartman, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Bill was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, a member of Trinity's first graduating class, the class of 1957, an avid UK basketball fan, a retiree from A&P Grocery, and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Catherine Ann "Kay" Hartman; his parents, John and Marie Hartman, and brothers, John Jr., Rich, Eugene, and Herb Hartman.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Hartman, Mary Ballard (Charles), Lisa Cissell (Tom); brother, James Hartman (Ann); grandchildren, Kristen, Corey, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Joseph, Daniel, Nick, Matt, Amanda, and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, November 18 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to those who cared for Bill while he was a resident at Elmcroft. The love and compassion that was shown by everyone at Elmcroft will be forever remembered by the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to and Hosparus Health of Louisville. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019