Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
William Lee Rowe Obituary
William Lee Rowe

Louisville - passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.

He retired from JCPS as a teacher with over 37 years of service and was a member of JCPS Retired Teachers Association. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Campbellsville University and Eastern Kentucky University and obtained his Master of Science from Western Kentucky University. He was also a life-time member of Beechland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean (Miller) Rowe; and parents, Kilbourne and Mary Rowe.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Rowe (Victoria); grandson, Zachary Miller; brother-in-laws, Gary Albert Miller, Mark Miller; and sister-in-laws, Velma Riley, Cindy Headden, and Vickie Albin.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Union Chapel Cemetery, Harrison County, IN. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
