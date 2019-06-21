|
William Lee Sturtzel, 72, passed away at his home on May 29, 2019. He was born June 12, 1946, to the late Harold and Jane Sturtzel.
On November 27, 1965, he married Jacqueline Sue Arington who preceded him in death in 2015. Their infant daughter, Agnes Jane Sturtzel, preceded them both in death in March 1969. He served in the US Army 1968-1972 as an MP in Korea. After returning home he went to work for International Harvester for 17 years. He was the owner/operator of Sue's Hot Damn Dogs as a vendor at Waterfront Park in Louisville for ten years.
He is survived by his sons, William Troy Sturtzel and Todd Everett Sturtzel, both of Louisville; brother, Dan Sturtzel; grandchildren Hannah and Will Sturtzel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019