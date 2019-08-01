Services
Epiphany United Methodist Chr
7032 Southside Dr
Louisville, KY 40214
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Epiphany United Methodist Church
7032 Southside Dr.
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Epiphany United Methodist Church
7032 Southside Dr.
Louisville, KY
William Lee Wright Jr.


1958 - 2019
William Lee Wright Jr. Obituary
William Lee Wright Jr.

Hallandale Beach, Florida - Age 61, of Hallandale Beach Florida, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mr. Wright was born in Louisville, KY on May 12, 1958. Among those who preceded him in death is his father, William Lee Wright Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his girlfriend, Anne Marie Sullivan; children, Jennifer, Willie, and Kamron; mother, Betty Wright (Jerry); siblings, Brian and Brenda. Memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Epiphany United Methodist Church (7032 Southside Dr., Louisville KY, 40214). Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 11am until 12pm at church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
