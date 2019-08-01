|
William Lee Wright Jr.
Hallandale Beach, Florida - Age 61, of Hallandale Beach Florida, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mr. Wright was born in Louisville, KY on May 12, 1958. Among those who preceded him in death is his father, William Lee Wright Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his girlfriend, Anne Marie Sullivan; children, Jennifer, Willie, and Kamron; mother, Betty Wright (Jerry); siblings, Brian and Brenda. Memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Epiphany United Methodist Church (7032 Southside Dr., Louisville KY, 40214). Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 11am until 12pm at church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019