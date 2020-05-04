William Leon Disponett



Louisville - William Leon Disponett, age 90 of Louisville, passed away May 3, 2020 at his home.



William is preceded in passing by his parents, William Vaught Disponett and Vivian Edlin Robinson Disponett; his siblings, Pauline McGaughey and Bobby Gene Disponett. Here to carry on his memory is his loving wife Doris; his brother Kenneth Disponett (Carol), step son Kevin Sample (Sherry), grandson Cameron Sample; and a host of nephews.



He retired from managing Pepsi-Cola of Louisville and was an avid member of Walnut Street Baptist Church. He will always be remembered for his service to our country, and his unconditional love for Doris, his family and his close friends.



All services will be private for immediate family only. William will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.













