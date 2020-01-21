|
William Lester (Bill) Galbraith
William (Bill) Lester Galbraith, age 95, died on January 17, 2020 at his residence in the Altenheim, where he was lovingly cared for by the excellent staff.
He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, graduated from Louisville Male High School and served in the Army during the Second World War. He graduated from the University of Louisville with Masters degrees in Social Work and Criminal Justice. Bill practiced Social Work in Tennessee and Vermont before teaching at Mississippi State University. He retired from Central State Hospital in Anchorage and became a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Jack Galbraith, sister Elizabeth, brother Jack, Jr., his beloved wife of 56 years Loretta (Kitty) and youngest granddaughter, Sarah Galbraith. Bill and Kitty edited A Lost Heroine of the Confederacy, Jackson University Press of Mississippi, 1990. They also wrote several plays.
He is survived by his children Paula Witek and John Galbraith (Chris) of Memphis, TN, Ellen Galbraith (Harry Baldwin) of Louisville, granddaughters Kathleen Witek (Robert Myers) of St. Louis, MO and Emily Galbraith of Hot Springs, AR
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the donors favorite environmental or animal right organization or the following:
Clifton Unitarian Universalist Church, 2231 Payne St. Louisville, KY 40206
Highland Community Ministries, 1228 E. Breckenridge St. Louisville, KY 40204
Tennessee Valley UU Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020