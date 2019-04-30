|
William Lewis "Bubba" Howard
Louisville - 86, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2019. He was a 1950 graduate from Central High School, a member of Stoner Memorial AME Church and a Korean War Veteran.
He worked for: L&N Railroad, Donaldson Baking Company, Brown & Williamson and CSX Railroad.
Bubba is survived by his wife, Lula; sons: Byron Howard, Eric (Linda) Howard, Vincent (Angela) Howard; daughter, LaVita Lykes; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberly, Aunna, Domoinc, Eric Jordan, Elle, Eugene, Chad and Chase; sister, Susie Mae Camp; sisters & brothers in-laws, cousins and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held 10am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church at 1127 W. Oak St. Entombment in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at A. D. Porter Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019