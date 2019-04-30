Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church
1127 W. Oak St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lewis "Bubba" Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Lewis "Bubba" Howard Obituary
William Lewis "Bubba" Howard

Louisville - 86, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2019. He was a 1950 graduate from Central High School, a member of Stoner Memorial AME Church and a Korean War Veteran.

He worked for: L&N Railroad, Donaldson Baking Company, Brown & Williamson and CSX Railroad.

Bubba is survived by his wife, Lula; sons: Byron Howard, Eric (Linda) Howard, Vincent (Angela) Howard; daughter, LaVita Lykes; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberly, Aunna, Domoinc, Eric Jordan, Elle, Eugene, Chad and Chase; sister, Susie Mae Camp; sisters & brothers in-laws, cousins and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 10am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church at 1127 W. Oak St. Entombment in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at A. D. Porter Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now