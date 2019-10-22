Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
William Louis "Willie" Jeffries Sr.

Pendleton - William (Willie) Jeffries Sr., 72, of Pendleton, died peacefully at home Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded in love with his family by his side following a brief but hard fought battle with cancer.

He was retired founder of Tri-County Overhead Door and an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He survived a near fatal motorcycle accident in August 1994, but continued to be a strong independent man who loved his family with a passion.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Ollie & Armenta Jeffries, two brothers Paul & George Jeffries, one sister Doris Evans Bullen and his loving wife of 44 years, Sandra.

Those left to honor his life include his son, Willie Jr. (Sara) Jeffries; granddaughters, Morgan Kenedi (fiancé Sam Pace) & Sarabeth Jean; brother Dennis Jeffries of Palmyra, IN; two sisters, Bernice (Terry) Blake; and Linda (Steve) Feldt of Louisville, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Bonus son, Reed (Hopper) Riley; bonus daughter Melissa McConnell and precious bonus granddaughters, Peyton Cox, Paige Hennings, Marah Cummins, Amy McConnell, Chelsea Norton Sedoris & Shelby Norton; and 3 fur babies Buddy, Busy & Bridgett.

Services are Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11am at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in LaGrange, KY with burial to follow at Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 3-8pm.

Memorial contributions may go to Kosair Charities or The Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
