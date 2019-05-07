|
William M. "Bill" Belviy
New Albany - 89 years of age passed away on May 4, 2019 in New Albany. He was born in 1929 to the late Clark and Estella Belviy and was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Bill was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and Southern Illinois University and retired from International Sales at Brown & Williamson after 33 years of employment. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of both the Elks Club and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Beets, Clark Belviy, Jr., and James Belviy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Rolwing) Belviy, children, Julie Rogers, and Tom Belviy (Deb), granddaughters, Amber and Brooklyn Belviy, siblings, Gloria Rosenberger (Don) and Linda Ford (Bill).
Visitation will be 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home chapel with private entombment to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to OLPH Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019