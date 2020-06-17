William M. DeNardi
William M. DeNardi

Louisville - William M. DeNardi, 86, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was retired vice president of manufacturing for Cissell Corp., a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a member of Coast Guard Auxilary, served on the Jefferson County Crime Commission, and worked for U of L Compensation Department. He attended St. Athanasius Catholic Church and enjoyed boating on the Ohio River.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Murray DeNardi; daughters, Dana DeNardi and Tracy Thornton (Jeff); grandchildren, Dominic DeNardi, Katie Grant (Nick), Jennifer Thornton (Noah Baldwin) and Rebecca Thornton; great granddaughter, Sloane Grant; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral is noon Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 10am Friday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: Parkinson association of Kentuckiana or Down Syndrome of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
