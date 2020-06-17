William M. DeNardiLouisville - William M. DeNardi, 86, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.He was retired vice president of manufacturing for Cissell Corp., a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a member of Coast Guard Auxilary, served on the Jefferson County Crime Commission, and worked for U of L Compensation Department. He attended St. Athanasius Catholic Church and enjoyed boating on the Ohio River.He is survived by his wife, Roberta Murray DeNardi; daughters, Dana DeNardi and Tracy Thornton (Jeff); grandchildren, Dominic DeNardi, Katie Grant (Nick), Jennifer Thornton (Noah Baldwin) and Rebecca Thornton; great granddaughter, Sloane Grant; and several nieces and nephews.His funeral is noon Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 10am Friday until the time of the service.Memorial gifts: Parkinson association of Kentuckiana or Down Syndrome of Louisville.