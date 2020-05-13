William Major Gardner



Lexington - William Major Gardner, 77, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born April 1, 1943, son of the late Henry Lowell Gardner & Sally Pelfrey Gardner Scragg.



He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Leah Karen Oldfield Gardner; four children, Shannon & Mike Anson of Louisville, KY, Ashley & Josh Weiland of Crestwood, KY, Adam Gardner of Louisville, KY, and Anna & Kurt Wilbert of Celina, TN; six grandchildren, Callie Jo Anson, Will Weiland, Luke Weiland, Myla Gardner, Major Wilbert, and Henry Wilbert.



Due to the COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Old Grassy Christian Church.









