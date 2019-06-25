Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gossage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mark Gossage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Mark Gossage Obituary
William Mark Gossage

Louisville - 62, passed away at Baptist East Hospital on June 21, 2019.

He was a 1975 graduate of Doss High School and a graduate of the University of Louisville. He was a member of Beechmont Baseball and his favorite team was the San Francisco Giants.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Gerri Gossage Vonsick; nieces, Kimberly West (Charles) and Kristin Wilburn (John); 7 great nieces and nephews, Julian West (Casey), Whitney Pfeiffer (Matt), Chaz West (Andrea), Jonathan, Brent, Colton, and Cassidy Wilburn; 7 great-great nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Mary Ellen Lewis.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now