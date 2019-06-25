|
William Mark Gossage
Louisville - 62, passed away at Baptist East Hospital on June 21, 2019.
He was a 1975 graduate of Doss High School and a graduate of the University of Louisville. He was a member of Beechmont Baseball and his favorite team was the San Francisco Giants.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Gerri Gossage Vonsick; nieces, Kimberly West (Charles) and Kristin Wilburn (John); 7 great nieces and nephews, Julian West (Casey), Whitney Pfeiffer (Matt), Chaz West (Andrea), Jonathan, Brent, Colton, and Cassidy Wilburn; 7 great-great nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Mary Ellen Lewis.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019