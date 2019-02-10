|
|
William Marvin Barnett
Mt. Washington - William Marvin Barnett, 77, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019.
He was a native of Washington County, KY, a retired employee of General Electric, and a farmer. Marvin was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Calvary Christian Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Chester and Rose Barnett; and a sister, Rosie Bell Barnett.
He is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Ruth Ann Baker Barnett; two daughters, Shannon Bryant (Mark) and Sheridan Barnett; a son, Steven Barnett; three sisters, Mary Bell Welch, Shirley Grigsby, and Linda Coulter; a brother, J. R. Barnett; along with six grandchildren, Carson, Carly and Carter Bryant, Josephine and Emelia Matter, Adelyn Barnett.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019