William "Mac" McDonald
Taylorsville - William "Mac" McDonald, 90, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
He was born on January 31, 1929 in Manhattan, New York to the late James and Mary (Walsh) McDonald. He is also preceded in death by his thirteen siblings.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris J. McDonald, children, Kathy Molter (Michael), Michael T. McDonald, Anthony McDonald (Colleen), Ron McDonald (Linda), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30 pm until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 pm at Spencer Christian Church (5720 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023).
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Mac's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019