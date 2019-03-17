Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
William "Mac" McDonald


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William "Mac" McDonald Obituary
William "Mac" McDonald

Taylorsville - William "Mac" McDonald, 90, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

He was born on January 31, 1929 in Manhattan, New York to the late James and Mary (Walsh) McDonald. He is also preceded in death by his thirteen siblings.

Mac is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris J. McDonald, children, Kathy Molter (Michael), Michael T. McDonald, Anthony McDonald (Colleen), Ron McDonald (Linda), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30 pm until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 pm at Spencer Christian Church (5720 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023).

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Mac's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
