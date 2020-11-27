William Michael Black Sr
Louisville - 72, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Michael Black, Makiesha Carey, Brittany Black, Sherrylle Hammond, Eugene Thomas and Jerrika Carey; siblings, Gwen Holloman (James), Carolyn Gore and Dwight Black, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Grace Temple Church, 970 Palatka Rd. Funeral service will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.