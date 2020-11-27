1/1
William Michael Black Sr.
William Michael Black Sr

Louisville - 72, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Michael Black, Makiesha Carey, Brittany Black, Sherrylle Hammond, Eugene Thomas and Jerrika Carey; siblings, Gwen Holloman (James), Carolyn Gore and Dwight Black, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Grace Temple Church, 970 Palatka Rd. Funeral service will be private.

Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
