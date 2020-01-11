|
|
William Michael Cassidy, Sr.
Louisville - William Michael Cassidy Sr., 83, passed away January 8, 2020. Bill was a 1954 graduate of St. Xavier High School and a 1959 graduate of Bellarmine University. He worked as a salesman for AJ Seibert Co, Wilson Freight Co, and finally retired from Derby Cone in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon Bayers Cassidy and his son Michael Cassidy.
Survivors include his children: Patrick Cassidy, Colleen Walker (John), Shannon Stoehr (Pat) and Kate Ingram (Greg). 7 grandchildren: Amy Nicholson (Landon), John Walker (Amanda), Nicholas Kilby (Michelle), Casey Ingram, Sean Ingram, Kelly Walker, Brooke Stoehr and 4 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:00 am.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Catholic Charities of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020