William Michael "Bill" Dolack
Louisville - William Michael "Bill" Dolack, 85, passed away peacefully July 25th, 2019, with his caring wife by his side.
Bill was born on April 4th, 1935 in Belt, Montana to Michael Dolack and Evelyn Holmes. After leaving Montana at a young age, Bill and his brother moved to Louisville. He graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1953 and attended Western Kentucky University. He was an agent with Allstate Insurance for forty-three years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Those closest to him would say he was a Montana cowboy mis-placed in Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Dolack and Evelyn Holmes, and infant son William Dolack II.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole Dolack; four children, Daniel, Brian (Michelle), Melinda, and Melaney Roth (Phil). Beloved grandchildren include Ross, Danielle Carole, Melea and Alayna Dolack, Danielle Dues (Nick), Bethany and Hannah Pyles, Makayla and Willow Roth, and two great grand-children; Kinsley and Marris Dues. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Robert (Pat), Anita Waters (Don), Linda Siemens (George) of Louisville, Monte (Mary), and Marlene of Missoula, Mt.
Funeral service noon Tuesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Louisville Male High School Alumni Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019