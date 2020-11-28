80, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mike was born on August 20, 1940 to Thomas Bernard Mattingly and Chloe Lyons Mattingly in Calvary, KY, a community for which he had an enduring love. He was Roman Catholic by faith, graduated from St. Charles High School in Marion County, KY in 1958, was a United States Army Veteran and a retiree of General Electric Co. in Louisville, KY where he has resided for many years.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the freedom of driving his car on road trips or along the backroads, and always had a story to tell about his destination.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Martin Mattingly; and a sister, Elizabeth Mattingly Thompson.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Nina Spivey Mattingly; son, John Michael Mattingly (Kelly); daughter, Susan Elizabeth McKern; grandchildren, Dylan Thomas Gregory and Madelyn Elizabeth McKern; twin brother, James Patrick Mattingly (Leta); sisters, Joyce Ann Spalding, Dorothy Mills (Tommy) and Martha Johnston.
Thanks to the many physicians, nurses and health care workers who have participated in his care for the past number of years, especially the University of Louisville Medical School team of physicians and his primary care physician, Stuart Spalding, M.D.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to services.
Mike's ashes will be taken home to the Holy Name of Mary Church Cemetery, in Calvary, KY, at a later date, where he will rest peacefully.
Donations in Mike's honor may be made to Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates.
Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com
