Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
William Hickman
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - William "Billy" Miller Hickman was born in Bardstown, KY on October 3, 1937 to Willie Lee Hickman and Mary Elizabeth (Crowe) Hickman. He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Ford Motor Co. Billy Hickman died on February 2, 2019 in Louisville KY. Memorial visitation will be at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville KY 40218 on Thursday Feb 7, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral service will be at noon on Friday, Feb 8, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven. Burial will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens East with his wife, Hazel L (Goodgine) Hickman, who preceded him in death.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
