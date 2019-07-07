|
William "Bill" Mills
Louisville - 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was a barber for many years, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle and volunteered at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Day Spring and the Mattingly Center.
He was very loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret Mary Mills and son, Michael William Mills.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Shirley) Stevens, Karen (Tony) Hellman, Lisa (Scott) Peak, Julie (Ray) Sliter; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road with a reception immediately following. Burial in KY Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels. A special gratitude for the compassionate care from Brookdale Assisted Living and Hosparus .
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cedar Lake Lodge or Hosparus in Bill's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019