|
|
William Moss Kaiser
Louisville - Age 62, died March 16, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital. Born to Edward and Connie Kaiser, in Green Hills, Ohio, he grew up in Louisville attending Ballard and Westport High Schools.
He played defensive end in football for both teams, made the Kentucky State All-Star Team and played his freshman year at Western Kentucky University. He was preceded in death by both parents.
A quiet man, Bill worked in sales for the family business, Kaiser Tire Centers, with humble beginnings in the hole changing oil. He earned enough money to take his high school sweetheart to The Cork & Cleaver steakhouse on a regular basis. She later became his wife and end of life partner.
Bill lived seven years in Florida, working in sales and volunteering for Special Olympics where he earned the title, "Coach Bill" in weight lift training. He helped coordinate golf outings and bowling events for children with special needs. He had a devoted canine companion named Gunner; a yellow Labrador retriever whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Eklund Kaiser, daughters, Ericca Springer (Jason), Krishten McInnis (Marcus) and three grandchildren; Autumn Klosterman, Mariah McInnis, Jaedyn McInnis and brothers; Steven (Laura) and Charles (Denise) Kaiser of Louisville; nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 1 PM Friday March 22, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with private entombment at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 11 AM - 1 PM Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Special Olympics via give.specialolympics.org. Or Special Olympics 1230 Liberty Bank Way; Ste 140, Louisville, KY 40222
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019