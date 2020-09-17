1/1
William N. Cornelison
William N. Cornelison

Louisville - William N. Cornelison aka "Bill" aka "BC" was born August 19, 1936 in Greensburg, KY to the late Douglas Cornelison and late Mary Kay Wyman. He was a retired management employee of GE for 34 years. He is preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Triner and brothers Shively and Jackie Cornelison. He is survived by his sister Betty "BJ" Gilbert of Springfield, TN, brothers, Mike, Donnie, Larry, Bobby, Stevie and Pat Cornelison all of Greensburg KY, along with his 3 children: Dr. Drema Hunt (Onda) of Ashland KY, Deborah Cleavinger (Charles) of Pickney MI and Danny Cornelison (Teresa) of Ypsilanti MI , 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bill lived life to the fullest until dementia came. He so enjoyed playing pool and singing karaoke. BC was known for living his life "my way". Private Service held September 19, 2020.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
