Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
William Nile Masterson Obituary
Louisville - William Nile Masterson, 89, entered into eternal life Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Bill was born in New Hope, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Ola Masterson. He was known for his sacrificial service to St. Vincent dePaul at St. Ignatius Martyr, a member of the Knights of Columbus Assumption Council, and the Eagle A.C.

He worked as a machinist for Philip Morris and served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and Pappaw.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Christine Masterson and son, Gary Masterson.

Survivors include his children, Theresa Wheeler (Larry), James Masterson (Donna), John Kevin Masterson, Brian Masterson (Rosemary), Margaret Brown (Bernie), Bruce Masterson (Janet), Colleen Epps (Jeff), and Nile Masterson (Bethany); siblings, Phillis Archer, Sharon Archer, and Rev. Donald Masterson; daughter-in-law, Linda Masterson Hillerich; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to St. Vincent dePaul at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
