Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
William "Tot" Noe

Louisville - William "Tot" Noe, 97, died Monday, January 6, 2019.

He was a carpenter, Army veteran and member of Okolona Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ileane; brother, John Melvin; and sister, Sue Baker and is survived by devoted nieces and nephews.

His funeral is Noon Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, KY. Visitation is after 10am Thursday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
