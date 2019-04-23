Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Norman Rader

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Norman Rader Obituary
William Norman Rader

Louisville - 90, passed away April 19, 2019 at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

He was a Korean War veteran that served in the Army, as well as a retired draftsman from Matt Corcoran and Company.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Everett Rader; his mother, Beulah Taylor Rader; his sisters, Lenore and Delores, and his son, William Dederick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Ashbaugh Rader; his sister, Carolyn; his sons, John Norman Rader, Stanley Franklin Rader, and James Oliver Rader; his daughter, Loretta Lee Gordon; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be Thursday April 25, at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40216.

Visitation will be Wednesday April 24, from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to www.KYHumane.org
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now