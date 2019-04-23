|
William Norman Rader
Louisville - 90, passed away April 19, 2019 at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
He was a Korean War veteran that served in the Army, as well as a retired draftsman from Matt Corcoran and Company.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Everett Rader; his mother, Beulah Taylor Rader; his sisters, Lenore and Delores, and his son, William Dederick.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Ashbaugh Rader; his sister, Carolyn; his sons, John Norman Rader, Stanley Franklin Rader, and James Oliver Rader; his daughter, Loretta Lee Gordon; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be Thursday April 25, at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40216.
Visitation will be Wednesday April 24, from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to www.KYHumane.org
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019