William Norman Veith
Louisville - 85, born September 4, 1934, passed away October 20, 2019 after a long illness. "Bud" grew up in Louisville, graduated from St. X, and retired 38 years as a Tool Designer at Naval Ordinance Station. He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Parish and a lover of golf, fishing, running, and playing with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Joseph Veith and he was the last survivor of seven siblings.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice Marie Ruckert Veith. He was a devoted father of eight children, Dennis (Pam), Jerry (Jennifer), Rick (Debbie), Chris, Matt (Beth), Cathy (Darrell Hyche), Anthony (Julie), and Patty (Brian Thompson). He was a proud grandpa to 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
His funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 South Third Street, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to The K.I.D.S. Center.
