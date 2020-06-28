William O'Brien
Harbor Springs - William D. O'Brien, born July 3, 1929, died June 22, 2020, at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Josephine McFerran O'Brien, daughter, Jo and son, Edward (Marie), Montana. Services will be held July 15, 2020, at 11 am, at Holy Childhood Church, Harbor Springs, MI.
Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.