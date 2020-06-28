William O'Brien
1929 - 2020
William O'Brien

Harbor Springs - William D. O'Brien, born July 3, 1929, died June 22, 2020, at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Josephine McFerran O'Brien, daughter, Jo and son, Edward (Marie), Montana. Services will be held July 15, 2020, at 11 am, at Holy Childhood Church, Harbor Springs, MI.




Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Childhood Church
