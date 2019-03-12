|
|
William Owen Grant Sr.
Louisville - passed away March 10, 2019. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Grant.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, William Grant Jr. (Janet), Susan Ridge (Dale), Mark Grant (Vanessa), and Jeffrey Grant (Jodi); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with Entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of William can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of William with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019