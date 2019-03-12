Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Owen Grant Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Owen Grant Sr. Obituary
William Owen Grant Sr.

Louisville - passed away March 10, 2019. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Grant.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, William Grant Jr. (Janet), Susan Ridge (Dale), Mark Grant (Vanessa), and Jeffrey Grant (Jodi); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with Entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of William can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of William with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now