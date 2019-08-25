Services
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
1926 - 2019
William "Bill" Owen O'Brien

Louisville - William (Bill) Owen O'Brien, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 93.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Sanning O'Brien, and son, Robert.

Bill was born on June 20, 1926 in Gate City, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked at Fischer Packing Company for 40 years. He coached youth baseball at Lyndon Recreation and served as commissioner of the Norwood neighborhood. More than anything, Bill loved his family.

Bill is survived by his sons, Jim (Beth), Pat, and Tim (Debbie) and daughter, Mary Bruce (Pat); grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, David, Matt, Rebecca, Samantha, Molly, Sarah, Sean, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Nick, Kelly, Spencer, Kaelyn, Jameson, Colin, Anna, and Ben; and great-great-grandchildren, Kinley and Grant.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 4 to 8 PM at the Arch L Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A service to celebrate Bill's life will take place on Wednesday, at 10 AM, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery following the service.

His family is grateful for the loving care Bill received at BeeHive Homes of Lyndon and Nazareth Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
