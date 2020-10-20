1/1
William P. "Bill" Bunch
WILLIAM "Bill" P. BUNCH

Louisville - 78, of Louisville, passed from this world to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was a long-time member of Farmdale Church of the Nazarene and a retiree of Bluegrass Cooperage where he worked as a machine operator for 35 years. He was kind to all he came in contact with. A true gentleman.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Spatz Bunch; sons, William Alan (Jacinta) and Donald Ray (Rebecca) Bunch; grandchildren, Sean Bunch (Stacy), Megan Farrar (DJ) and Alex Bunch; great grandchild, Daphne; first wife and dear friend, Linda Herron; brother, Douglas Ralph Bunch; special niece, Kara L. Fleece; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be prior to services, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared by going to www.Ratterman.com.

Bill's family would like to thank the staff and doctors of Green Valley Care Center for the superb care he received while with them.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
