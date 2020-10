WILLIAM "Bill" P. BUNCHLouisville - 78, of Louisville, passed from this world to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.He was a long-time member of Farmdale Church of the Nazarene and a retiree of Bluegrass Cooperage where he worked as a machine operator for 35 years. He was kind to all he came in contact with. A true gentleman.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Spatz Bunch; sons, William Alan (Jacinta) and Donald Ray (Rebecca) Bunch; grandchildren, Sean Bunch (Stacy), Megan Farrar (DJ) and Alex Bunch; great grandchild, Daphne; first wife and dear friend, Linda Herron; brother, Douglas Ralph Bunch; special niece, Kara L. Fleece; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be prior to services, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Condolences may be shared by going to www.Ratterman.com Bill's family would like to thank the staff and doctors of Green Valley Care Center for the superb care he received while with them.