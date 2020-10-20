WILLIAM "Bill" P. BUNCH
Louisville - 78, of Louisville, passed from this world to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was a long-time member of Farmdale Church of the Nazarene and a retiree of Bluegrass Cooperage where he worked as a machine operator for 35 years. He was kind to all he came in contact with. A true gentleman.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Spatz Bunch; sons, William Alan (Jacinta) and Donald Ray (Rebecca) Bunch; grandchildren, Sean Bunch (Stacy), Megan Farrar (DJ) and Alex Bunch; great grandchild, Daphne; first wife and dear friend, Linda Herron; brother, Douglas Ralph Bunch; special niece, Kara L. Fleece; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be prior to services, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be shared by going to www.Ratterman.com
.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff and doctors of Green Valley Care Center for the superb care he received while with them.