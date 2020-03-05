|
|
William P. "Bill" Clark
Louisville - William P. "Bill" Clark, 85, passed away March 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Louisville on October 30, 1934, Bill was a son of the late Joseph W. and Virginia Stosberg Clark. He was a retired CPA for Christen, Brown and Rufer and also Ernst and Young.
He served his country in the Army following the Korean War. Bill was an active member of St. Martha Catholic Church for over 50 years.
Bill was a master craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, cross stitch, and working with stained glass. He and Rose traveled the world extensively.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rose Feeney Clark; four sons, David Clark (Cathy), Ken Clark (Margaret "Margo"), Chris Clark and Stephen Clark (Patty); two sisters, Mary Jo Brady and Patricia "Pat" Clark; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Monday, March 9th at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Joseph Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020