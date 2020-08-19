William Paul "Pete" Corbett
Westfield - William Paul "Pete" Corbett, 87, of Westfield, IN, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Pete was born October 22, 1932 in Louisville, KY to the late Clark and Mozena Corbett. He was a graduate of Flaget High School, Louisville, KY. Pete and Mary Helen Barker met in 1950 and were married in Louisville in 1952. Pete and Mary Helen raised their six children in Jeffersonville, IN.
Pete and Mary Helen moved to Carmel, IN in 1977 and together built the Bridal Boutique of Carmel and DC Tux Shop into a highly-regarded bridal and tuxedo business. Pete's greatest joy was serving his customers and being a part of their event. Pete was still active in the business until recently. Pete's early career was with the L&N Railroad and Sam Meyers Formal Wear in Louisville. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church beginning with visitation at 11:30 am Friday. This will be followed by Mass at 1:30. Pete is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Helen; children, Diane (Ron) Hosek, Paul (Cheryl) Corbett, Don (Karen) Corbett, Bill Corbett, Leslie Jones, Kim (Pat) Hamather; grandchildren, Annie (Shawn) Hanes,
Jennifer (David) Strackbein, Ryan Hosek, Colin and Dillon Corbett, Erica (Joel) Hartsell, Allison (Robert) Schmitz, Cole Corbett, Drew and Elle (Zach) Jones, Page and Logan Hamather; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Jim Corbett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Corbett and sister, Norma Wilkins.
Pete had a close relationship with his Barker family in-laws and his many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Pete was a remarkably kind person with an engaging wit and so greatly loved by all.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
