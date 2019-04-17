Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Park DuValle Clubhouse,
1804 Russell Lee Drive
Louisville, KY
William Peak "Pete" Mitchell

William Peak "Pete" Mitchell Obituary
William Peak "Pete" Mitchell

Louisville - 67, passed away April 11, 2019.

Pete leaves behind to mourn, his wife of forty-three years; Janice L. Gazaway Mitchell, six children; La Peak Mitchell Wright (Barry), Rochelle Mitchell, Shannon Houston, William Peak Jr., Stephon Mitchell and Monte Newcomb, 1 brother; Arthur Mitchell, sixteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday April 19, 2019 at 5 pm at Park DuValle Clubhouse, 1804 Russell Lee Drive Louisville, Ky 40211. G. C. Williams was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
