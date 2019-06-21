|
|
William "Bill" Pehlke
Louisville, KY. - William "Bill" Pehlke, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on June 14, 2019 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne, Florida.
Bill was born on March 7, 1938 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the late Albert and Illeta (Whiteneck) Pehlke.
He is survived by many mourning his passing including his wife Martha Pehlke; sons Timothy (Rebecca) Pehlke, Troy (Katie) Pehlke, Trent Pehlke and Todd (Amy) Pehlke; his grandchildren Andrew, Amanda, Sarah, Emily, Anna, William, Nolan, Sullivan, Amelia and Hilary; and his great grandchildren Eleanor, Henry and Kieran.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019