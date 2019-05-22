Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1840 East 8th Street
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Billy" Phillips


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Billy" Phillips Obituary
William "Billy" Phillips

Jeffersonville - William "Billy" Phillips, 50, of Jeffersonville, passed away May 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 8, 1968 in Bedford, Indiana to Latonia Baker and Patrick J. Phillips. He was a graduate of Floyd Central High School and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his step-father, Fred Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Janet Michelle Phillips; father, Pat Phillips (Cathy); mother, Latonia Baker; a brother, Kevin Phillips (Andrea); a sister, Kimberly Mangan (Brian) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1840 East 8th Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 with burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now