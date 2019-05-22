|
|
William "Billy" Phillips
Jeffersonville - William "Billy" Phillips, 50, of Jeffersonville, passed away May 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 8, 1968 in Bedford, Indiana to Latonia Baker and Patrick J. Phillips. He was a graduate of Floyd Central High School and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Fred Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Janet Michelle Phillips; father, Pat Phillips (Cathy); mother, Latonia Baker; a brother, Kevin Phillips (Andrea); a sister, Kimberly Mangan (Brian) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1840 East 8th Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 with burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019