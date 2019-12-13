Resources
William Pope Beeler

Lebanon Junction - William Pope Beeler, 78, of Lebanon Junction passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Norton Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in teaching and taught for both Jefferson County Public Schools and Fort Knox. He had a passion for farming and was a member of the Cattleman's Association. He also was a member of the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Stewart Beeler, Sr. and Lillie Pearl Monroe Beeler; a sister, Evelyn Mae Beeler and a brother, Duard Jackson Beeler.

Survivors include his wife, Sally Thompson Beeler; son, William Pope Beeler, Jr. (Chris Pickering); daughter, Mary Shannon Beeler Lenox (Dale); brother, Dr. Henry S. Beeler (Martha); sister, Mary Lou Smith (Billy Howard) and his granddaughter, Taylor Lenox, whom he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be conducted 11AM Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church with Rev. George Forbes officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-6PM Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9AM Monday at the church.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Society.

To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
