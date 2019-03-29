|
William "Bill" Preston Green
Louisville - William "Bill" Green, 94, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Bill was born March 5, 1925 in Grayson Co., KY and was a member of Beechland Baptist Church and Aurora Masonic Lodge # 633 for 50 years. He retired from C. Lee Cook Dover Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma (Payton) Green; four sons, Larry (Cheri), Jerry, Steve (Holly) and Mark Green; a sister Shirley Wilson; 11 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 537 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019