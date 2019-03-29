Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
William Preston "Bill" Green


1925 - 2019
William Preston "Bill" Green Obituary
William "Bill" Preston Green

Louisville - William "Bill" Green, 94, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Bill was born March 5, 1925 in Grayson Co., KY and was a member of Beechland Baptist Church and Aurora Masonic Lodge # 633 for 50 years. He retired from C. Lee Cook Dover Corporation.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma (Payton) Green; four sons, Larry (Cheri), Jerry, Steve (Holly) and Mark Green; a sister Shirley Wilson; 11 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 537 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
