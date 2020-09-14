William Ralph Price Jr. "Billy" , 76, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 12th, 2020. He passed at home peacefully.Billy was born on July 19th, 1944, and graduated from Portland Christian School. Billy started a career with the L&N Railroad company, later known as CSX transportation, as an apprentice electrician in 1965. He loved bird hunting, was an avid UofK basketball and football fan, and loved his basset hounds over the years.He was a long-time member and supporter of Iroquois Church of Christ and Portland Christian School. He lived a life of devotion and service to his family, his friends and his Lord.He is preceded in death by his father, William Price Sr; mother, Ruth; and grandson Kyle.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta; son, Cary (Marsha); daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Sarah, William, Jesse; and sisters, Margaret Witten and Marilyn Schneble.Funeral Service will be Thursday 3-7 Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Visitation will be 3 until time of service. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Portland Christian School. Condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com