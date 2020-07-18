1/
William R. Flowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Flowers

Shelbyville - William R. Flowers claimed the promise given to him by his Savior that of eternal life for all who believe. Bill left this world 1 hour before his 85th birthday. He was a gentleman of great integrity and was an example to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bill retired after 25 years on the Louisville Police Dept. with the rank of Detective Sgt. He was also a veteran, a man who was proud and honored to serve his country. Bill was a member of Burks Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Jim (Patricia); his niece, Terry Cornell (Chuck); nephew, Kenny Flowers (Angela); 4 great nieces; 1 great nephew; 1 great great niece and 5 great great nephews.

Visitation will be 4-7 P.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be on Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons or Hosparus.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved